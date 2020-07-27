Judson Haims: You can still experience theater, art exhibits and health education seminars

Don’t let COVID-19 keep you from experiencing theater, art exhibits and health-education seminars.

Last month, I wrote an article in The Aspen Times about developing meaningful relationships with local seniors. I was inspired to write the article after viewing a “CBS Sunday Morning” episode where I learned of a couple of millennials who have enriched many people’s lives by creating a movie club for seniors called The Long Distance Movie Club.

Since the article was published, my office has received many calls. Some people were of the “greatest generation” and were glad to hear of efforts to bridge generations. Some were interested in how to access the “CBS Sunday Morning” episode, and others wanted to know of other opportunities to access online activities and cultural events.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, people have been inhibited from getting outside, traveling and socializing. While staying at home may help limit people’s exposure to the virus, the unintended consequences have been dramatic. Lack of socialization, reduced physical activity and excessive time spent sitting inside and watching the “boob tube” have increased the risk of chronic health and mental health conditions.

Obviously, our daily routines have been disrupted and many people are feeling closed-in, emotional and anxious. However, there are local and national opportunities available to help us feel connected to others, inspired and intrigued.

Here in our mountain communities we have several online virtual offerings for people of all ages that are not only entertaining, but educational as well. We are very fortunate to have world-class music, theater and educational offerings by local organizations.

For those interested in music, you can find some fabulous videos/concerts offered on these websites:

LOCAL MUSIC Offerings

Jazz Aspen Snowmass: For those interested in musical education and interviews with musicians, check out JAS Cafe. Here, you can learn about many musicians and watch a few videos. If inclined, learn about various musicians and then search for their videos on YouTube. (jazzaspensnowmass.org)

Aspen Music Festival and School: When is comes to musical education and free concert performances, AMFS is a jewel for our community. This week, you can watch and participate in a live panel hosted AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher and, later in the week, two different Beethoven broadcasts. This is week four of an eight-week opportunity to enjoy great free music and learn.

Vail Jazz: Vail Jazz is now offering “Jazz Interludes,” a weekly online video series with great musicians. The videos are educational, fun to watch, and the music is great! If you love jazz, it’s up close and personal presentations will have you tappin’ your foot. (https://www.vailjazz.org)

National Music Offerings

Jazz at Lincoln Center: Check out Wayne Shorter or tributes by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to many other amazing musicians at From the Vault Jazz at Lincoln Center hosted on YouTube. If you enjoy Dizzy, Duke, Marsalis, Armstrong, or Ella, you’ll be entertained for hours listening and watching. (https://www.jazz.org/media/videos)

New York Philharmonic: Classical music wouldn’t be the same without this venerable and cultural icon. Until July 23, you can watch and listen to Yo-Yo Ma. Concerts In the Parks with Andrea Bocelli, Luciano Pavarotti and Joshua Bell are amazing.

Classic FM and London Mozart Players’ online concert series: If Bach, Paganni and Faure’ are to your liking, Classic FM and YouTube have some great concert and musician video to watch. (http://www.classicfm.com/music-news)

The Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition: The SISIVC’s 2018 competition winner Nancy Zhou will play a special concert from New York City which will begin streaming at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Nancy Zhou, a Chinese-American violinist, is one of today’s rising and most impressive talents. (http://www.facebook.com/shcompetition)

My next article will provide information on accessing videos for those interested in health education and the arts (plays/theater and art exhibits at museums).

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Aspen, Basalt and Carbondale. He is an advocate for our elderly and is available to answer questions. His contact information is at http://www.visitingangels.com/comtns or 970-328-5526.