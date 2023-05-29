Jones: We worked hard, but carry on

We tried. For more years than I can remember. Very often with significant and rewarding success. Other times maybe not so much. But always with genuine and determined intent.

All of us at Aspen Sports Snowmass, now closed after many years in business, endeavored honestly to inform, assist, amuse, accommodate, indulge and fulfill the needs and desires of local and visiting customers, many who returned year after year as friends. For myself, I know I had at least one satisfied customer.

Some may welcome the departure of Vail Resorts, the store’s owner, from this company town. But like most things in life, there are advantages and disadvantages. I understand Vail’s decision to leave, and I believe I was treated fairly. I certainly made use of the benefits the corporate world has to offer. For some of my working friends, their opinions may differ. But of course, an individual’s perspective, as well as each one’s stage in life, is relative.

Yes, we were tied to the distant corporate structure, yet we are literally at the end of the road, and had a certain amount of autonomy as a surviving remnant of an original local business. No one from Vail ever came and kicked us in the ass for doing something wrong.

Congratulations to the Aspen Skiing Co. for winning the competition to secure the prime location on the Snowmass Mall. Of course that brings up the question of what is real “competition.”





And thank you sincerely to the multitude of current and former employees of Aspen Sports and associated entities. Many contributed years or decades of time, energy, dedication and perseverance, and are lifelong friends.

No matter what some may think, we took it seriously.

That leads me to two differing reflections on the past, each relevant in its own way. And each purely my own.

From the late Gordon Lightfoot: “Think about the good things now and then.”

Or conversely, to the very late Winston Churchill: “When you are going through hell, keep going.”

And carry on.

Craig Jones

Snowmass Village