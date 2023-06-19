Johnson: Gay Ski Week the main AspenOUT fundraiser

In an article published in The Aspen Times last week, Aspen Music Festival and School’s Daniel Benavent is quoted as saying, “Gay Ski Week is more for travelers than for our local community.”

While I applaud AMFS entry into celebrating inclusivity, they should do so with greater humility and more knowledge. Aspen Gay Ski Week is the primary fundraiser for AspenOUT. AspenOUT uses these proceeds to, among other things, provide scholarships for valley youth, underwrite more than 400 hours of therapy each year for valley youth, pay for medical training for local doctors on best practices when working with trans patients, underwrite free virtual training for valley mental health professionals to broaden the base of counselors and therapists in all aspects of the LGBTQIA+ community, fund LGBTQIA+ cultural fluency and IDI training at Aspen School District, and sponsor the Voices in Film Youth Forum at Aspen Shortsfest.

Additionally, AspenOUT brings the LGBTQIA+ community together with community events ranging from monthly hot springs soaks and art classes at the Art Base, and weekly Queers and Coffee gatherings.

AspenOUT also funds almost every LGBTQIA+ listed in The Aspen Times article, including Queer Voices at TACAW, Carbondale’s Pride Parade, PFLAG, school-based GSA’s, and Glenwood’s pride celebration.

Mr. Benavent, you clearly need to apologize to the longest running LGBTQIA+ nonprofit in the valley for your ignorant quote that Aspen Gay Ski Week is not for our local community.





Catherine Scales Johnson

Carbondale