Johnson: Elks grant will keep Earthbeat going

Letter to the editor

Thank you to the Aspen Elks Lodge for your generous grant!

Without your love, vision, and amazing commitment to our local children’s programs, Earthbeat Choir would be a memory. With COVID shutting us down for the last three years, we thought we were done. However, we are the phoenix and will rise again!

Why do we need grants? They are the lifeblood of our scholarship program. We are committed to the principle that every child who loves to sing and wants to participate can do so regardless of their family’s financial situation.

The grants also fuel our teacher appreciation discount. Teachers are the second most influential person in our children’s lives. Mom and Dad are No. 1. And yet our teachers are grossly underpaid compared to a sports hero or an actor who entertains us … go figure.

Earthbeat will take every opportunity to stand with, love, and appreciate our local heroes/teachers. I hope you hear one of our songs our kids love to sing (written by Grammy winner Steve Seskin) called “Everyday Heroes” about this very concept.





Earthbeat has been blessed to have the support of the Aspen Elks Lodge for the last 20 years. Your sponsorship and grants reverberate all through our valley. Earthbeat staff and campers are proud to wear our official T-shirts with your logo! Thank you again for believing in us when we almost threw in the towel. There are 4,500 local Earthbeat alumni children/singers & parents sending you a heartfelt thank you.

If you’re an Earthbeat alumni — singer, staff, or parent — please pass the word: Earthbeat will be back summer 2024! If you’re interested in being staff or on our board, please reach out to me or our board.

Kenneth C. Johnson and Sue Hankinson

The Roaring Fork Valley Earthbeat Summer Music Camps