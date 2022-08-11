 John M. Jesse: He said it all | AspenTimes.com
John M. Jesse: He said it all

On Wednesday, Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and refused to answer questions regarding the civil investigation in New York concerning his business dealings.

“You see the mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” — Donald Trump 

John M. Jesse

Glenwood Springs

Letter to the Editor
