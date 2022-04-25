John Colson: What’s good for Greene is good for Boebert





By now many observers are aware that Colorado’s U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Rifle) is among those sitting in the crosshairs of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol (also known as the attack on the foundations of our democratic republic).

Boebert, and her best buddy in the House, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), have been at the forefront of the platoon of unhinged Republicans attacking anyone and everyone they can, in as many ways as they can, in what can only be described as a scattergun approach to mowing down their opponents, undermining the U.S. Constitution, and generally causing mayhem in the Capitol and in their home states.

Boebert and Greene are in their first terms in congress and are clearly unembarrassed by their own ignorance about our country’s history, our laws and our core national values.

Plus, both are suspected of either working with those who planned the attack on the Capitol, or somehow aiding the organizers of the attack, which took place on Jan. 6, 2021, and was meant to disrupt the constitutionally mandated “peaceful transfer of power” that is a key component of our nation’s political freedom and vitality.

Put more plainly, the rioters who invaded the Capitol that day — assaulting police, breaking in through windows and doors, trashing offices and meeting rooms hither and yon, smearing feces on the walls in places and generally acting like marauding Vikings — wanted nothing more or less than to violently overturn ex-president Donald Trump’s electoral loss to President Joe Biden.





That they had the support of Trump and his cult of sycophantic Republican minions in Congress and the White House, as has been made abundantly clear in the succeeding months, despite a concerted campaign to undermine the committee’s work, ignore subpoenas and refuse to testify, tactics that have become standard practice among those desperate to avoid facing the consequences of their actions.

Boebert has adopted the same kind of “deny, deflect and delay” action plan, starting with her denunciation last October of a report by Rolling Stone magazine that she and other Republican stalwarts met with, interacted with and generally encouraged the planners of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The report was based on information from two unnamed sources who, according to Rolling Stone, were active in advance planning for a demonstration on Jan. 6 but reportedly were not among those secretly planning for that demonstration to turn violent.

Though she was signed up to speak at a rally just prior to the insurrection, Boebert apparently was prevented from taking the stage because the “event ran long.” Of course, this implies that Boebert’s appearance was stricken from the schedule because there were more important things to do, such as storm the Capitol and overturn the 2020 election.

In any event, addressing the accusations, she misleadingly stated, “ultimately I did not speak at any events on Jan. 6,” seeming to imply that it was her decision to bow out.

Typical doublespeak, if you ask me.

As far as I can see, Boebert was happy to be part of the mayhem until it came time to actually take responsibility for her actions and her attitudes, and then she ran for cover, as are most of those who have been accused of helping to plan the day’s atrocities.

Interestingly enough, Greene was hauled before an administrative judge in Georgia last week to answer accusations from five of her constituents that she is guilty of insurrectionist acts and, under a clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, is barred from seeking federal elective office in future election cycles.

At a hearing, Greene repeatedly claimed she could not recall saying or doing the things she is accused of, a situation that the prosecutor grilling her in court said “stretches credulity” given her public statements on these issues in recent months and her statements in a video (played in court that day) in which she clearly is saying the exact things she was denying ever having said.

Similar challenges have been filed against Republican Reps. Madison Cawthorn (North Carolina), Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar (both of Arizona) and has been suggested as something that might be applied to Boebert.

Commentary writer Quentin Young, in the Florida Phoenix online site, made just that suggestion in early February.

Noting that the North Carolina voters acted on “reasonable suspicion” that Cawthorn had violated the 14th Amendment, Young wrote that the same suspicion exists about Boebert.

He wrote she has been a leading proponent of The Big Lie (that Trump won the 2020 election); that she is believed to have been in touch with the Jan. 6 planners in advance; and that she gave a tour to some of those planners shortly before Jan. 6; and that she advocated rejection of electoral votes from Arizona at the same moment that the rioters were breaching the Capitol, saying that “I have constituents outside this building right now.”

I’d say Young is correct, and we need to learn from Boebert, under oath and before a judge, just what she was doing on Jan. 6, and whether her actions should bar her from seeking re-election.

