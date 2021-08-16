John Colson: The GOP fraud is the one to fear



We keep hearing from the leadership of the Republican Party that the U.S. House of Representatives investigation into the terrorist insurrection Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., is a “sham” and “partisan circus” aimed at further discrediting the former president, who still controls the party, and to undermine the prospects of the party in general.

All of this caterwauling masks the fact that the Jan. 6 attack was a criminal act, hoping to reverse a legitimate and fair election, undertaken by supporters of our ousted former president and deliberately egged on by that same former president.

I find it interesting that the same Republican party that has been trying to outshout the headlines from the Jan. 6 “select committee” hearings was the same party that ginned up numerous bogus “investigations” into the non-scandal known as Benghazi, as a way of smearing erstwhile presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Also of interest is the fact that Republicans, when given a chance to work with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in creating a truly bi-partisan committee to look into the Jan. 6 attack, issued a knee-jerk refusal that led directly to Pelosi’s creation of the committee that has far more Democrats then Republicans.

In other words, the Republicans shot themselves in the foot and are now loudly complaining about their pain.

And, in fact, the committee that Pelosi set up was designed along the same lines as those old Benghazi hearings that Republicans created to spread illegitimate rumors and outright lies and raise nationwide skepticism about Hillary Clinton’s bid for the presidency in 2015-16.

But the plain truth about all this is that the Republican Party has become the Trumpican Party and is in complete thrall to whatever the erstwhile president wants done.

And foremost on Donald Trump’s to-do list has been to keep alive the completely nonsensical whining about fraudulent voting in the 2020 election, despite assurances otherwise from across the nation, by governors, congressmen and congresswomen, and even some of those who once signed on to promote the Big Lie of voter fraud.

Interestingly, one of the biggest actual frauds concerning the election has been the ongoing but winding down “audit” of 2020 election results in the very red state of Arizona, known in some circles as the “fraudit.”

According to a story on the Salon news site this week, the fraudit is ending soon with a whimper rather than a boom of new information, more than three months late and showing signs of internal strife.

For instance, note the recent resignation of “the only audit leader with substantial election experience (who was) locked out of the building” apparently after he complained that the audit was a waste of time.

Another online news source, the Daily Kos, reported recently that despite the fact that no massive voter fraud was uncovered in the Arizona election results, the exercise itself has left at least one observer, author and election expert Richard L. Hasen, “scared shitless.”

That’s because the fraudit, when considered alongside efforts across the U.S. to engineer a variety of voter suppression tactics through new state laws, is seen as a move by the GOP (Grand Old Party, which incidentally is a moniker first used by Democrats back before the Civil War) to ensure that Republicans will control the country through trickery rather than actual voter support.

And even as the Arizona fraudit was underway, there have been whisperings that similar anti-democratic reassessments are being considered in other states that went for President Joe Biden in 2020.

A few weeks ago, an author named Michael Wolff (he wrote unflatteringly about the Trump presidency) penned an opinion piece in The New York Times predicting, “Trump will run again in 2024.”

Wolff’s reasoning?

Trump can’t help it.

He has convinced himself that the 2020 election was “stolen” (remember the “Stop The Steal” chants by the violent terrorists who attacked the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6), which is the “Big Lie” he will use as his rallying cry in future elections.

Please keep in mind that the ongoing legislative push for voter-suppression laws in numerous states are aimed at one goal only — to keep Democrats from voting in 2022 and 2024 in order to ensure Republican victories.

And many of those laws are specifically intended to give Republican political operatives the ability to question the validity of any elections won by Democrats and to reverse electoral results that are not in keeping with Republican plans.

Wolff’s final line in his opinion piece was a simple exhortation — “Sound the alarm” about the Trumpian campaign to undermine our nation’s bedrock electoral principles, and make the Republican control of the government into a permanent, one-party political hegemony.

