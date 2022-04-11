John Colson: Stumbling down the path to one-party rule





The hypocrisy of the Republican Party, as a whole, has been on stunning display in recent weeks, as party stalwarts openly offered up the decapitation of democracy as the best way to ensure that they will be in charge for the foreseeable future.

Notice that I say the party “as a whole,” because I cannot say with full confidence that every member of the GOP is a hypocrite, a white supremacist and an enemy of our way of governance.

But enough of the party’s leaders are showing just those colors, with very little push-back from their fellow party members, to make it clear that the Republican Party is all in on a campaign to make the United States a one-party nation, just like Russia.

The recent embarrassing display by the GOP against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is proof, for me, that the GOP has dropped any pretense at being a true political party, and instead has allowed itself to be turned into a full-throated body of brain-dead cultists in service to the loser of 2020, Donald J. Trump.

In particular, I’ve been following the recent insanities and inanities of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Georgia, and her BGF, Colorado’s own Rep. Lauren Boebert from Rifle.





Just last week Greene essentially slandered any Republican in Congress who voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the newest U.S. Supreme Court Justice, declaring that “any senator voting to confirm (Justice Jackson) is pro-pedophile just like she is.”

Boebert and another Colorado member of the House, Ken Buck, were at roughly the same time among the 20 or so signers of a request for an investigation into Brown Jackson’s treatment of child molesters, despite a boatload of evidence that there is nothing to support such an investigation.

This was all days before the new justice was confirmed, and I’m sure Greene was in a high dudgeon over the fact that the body she serves in, the U.S. House of Representatives, had recently given its blessing to Jackson’s appointment.

The fact that three courageous GOP senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine — made this historic confirmation a nominally bipartisan decision, is undoubtedly upsetting the stomach of poor Marjorie Taylor.

But what really caused a sudden spike in her irritable bowel syndrome, I’d venture to guess, was the observation by late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel, who took note of Greene’s outburst, by wondering if there wasn’t someone who could take her down a notch.

“Wow, where’s Will Smith when you really need him?” Kimmel asked his television audience, referring to “The Slap” that Smith launched on stage at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Greene, in a moment of unintended hilarity, reported Kimmel’s remark to the U.S. Capitol Police, claiming Kimmel had made a “threat of violence against me.”

Kimmel reportedly responded with his own appeal to law enforcement: “Officer, I’d like to report a joke.”

And as for the hypocrisy of it all, you might recall that Greene has been called out for her support of white supremacists, who have done some real violent harm to a wide range of people. The victims of this violence have included officers of the very police agency that Greene appealed to, back on Jan. 6, 2021, in the riot at the capitol, when one capitol cop died, several killed themselves within days, and many others were seriously injured by rampaging insurrectionists.

But there’s more.

She also recently “liked” a tweet that, while discussing ways to unseat or otherwise eliminate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, declared that “a bullet to the head would be quicker.”

She also reportedly has “liked” online comments calling for the assassination of FBI agents, whom Greene seems to feel are part of the “deep state” that she, Trump and a cadre of right-wing agitators keep caterwauling about.

In 2018, according to a report from CNN, Greene (who was elected in 2020) went off the deep end about former Pres. Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton in a discussion about the Iran nuclear deal.

When a commenter asked her, “Now do we get to hang them?? Meaning H & O?” she responded, “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient.”

Her words seems a lot more threatening to me than a joke on late-night TV.

Of course, Green isn’t the only GOP flake in all this.

For instance, some GOP senators walked out of the chamber when it became clear Jackson would be confirmed — Ted Cruz of Texas apparently was the first (no surprise there, eh?), when he slunk out of the room as the new Justice got a standing ovation from Democrats and even a few Republicans.

Also disrespecting Jackson, by not even bothering to show up on the Senate floor for the confirmation vote, were Senators Lindsay Graham of South Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky, showing without any doubt that they put partisanship over the political health of our nation in all things.

And it is people of this ilk that are hoping to cheat their way back into total, permanent power, through gerrymandering and a variety of other anti-democratic techniques.

I ask you, is this any way to run a country?

jbcolson51@gmail.com