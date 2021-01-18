John Colson: Boebert should consider following Evans’ example



colson-atd-010217

It appears that not even a guy who once disseminated the words and actions of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Republican who more than anyone else has enabled the regime of President Donald J. Trump, could stomach the duty of acting as the gatekeeper for the “thoughts” and “ideas” coming out of newly elected Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

Boebert, of course, is the minimally educated, pistol-packing restaurateur from Rifle, in Western Garfield County, having won the seat formerly occupied for five terms by Scott Tipton, surprising the hell out of Tipton and much of the political and chattering class of Western Colorado and, indeed, Washington, D.C.

Since being sworn in, she has been roiling the political waters with her devotion to her sidearm and her insistence that she can carry it anywhere she want to, including the floor of the House of Representatives and the streets of Washington — both places where it is expressly and legally forbidden.

And then came Jan. 6, when Boebert publicly egged on the rioters and insurrectionists who invaded and trashed the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and keep the loser of that election, Donald J. Trump, in the White House.

Boebert’s actions and statements that day have been well documented, including her effort to allegedly keep the rioters informed of the whereabouts of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of two officials specifically singled out for anything from capture to death by certain factions of the rioters (the other was Vice President Mike Pence, for the crime of not agreeing to break the law and overturn the election from his seat as the president of the Senate).

Well, I guess Jan. 6 was enough to convince her communications director, Ben Goldey, to quit before he could even warm up his desk chair, “due to discomfort with the way Boebert reacted to the insurrection and its aftermath,” according to a story on CNN.

Also resigning, for similar reasons, was the communications director for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who has been leading the charge to overturn the fair and legal results of the 2020 election and install Trump as emperor for life (I guess that’s the goal, anyway).

Boebert has been acting as if she were Trump’s long-lost daughter ever since she was elected, and both her words and her attitudes have gotten her into hot water with some of her constituents. News stories over the past week have detailed Goldey’s resignation and a lawsuit filed against Boebert by Bri Buentello of Pueblo over Boebert’s blocking of critics from her Twitter account.

That, as Trump found out from a federal judge last May, is illegal — the Twitter account of elected officials has become an accepted avenue of constituent communication, and blocking them is a violation of their rights to free speech.

Buentello, a former Colorado state legislator, told Channel 7 news that she’d heard from constituents that Boebert was blocking people from her account, and Buentello sent Boebert a Tweet to see what was going on.

She already had a problem with Boebert’s enthusiasm about the “Stop The Steal” movement to overturn the election based on false claims of voter fraud, and Boebert’s egging on of the Jan. 6 rioters in Washington and taking part in her party’s efforts to derail the election.

“A sitting congresswoman participating in sedition is not normal,” Buentello told a reporter, noting that she had tweeted Boebert, “#Recall @LaurenBoebert and #Sedition Caucus.” Within 24 hours, Channel 7 reported, Boebert had blocked Buentello, and a Denver attorney filed Buentello’s lawsuit.

Already, calls and petitions have gone out across the 3rd Congressional District for Boebert to resign and face prosecution for alleged “sedition,” as reported in the Colorado Sun.

I noted last week that a state lawmaker from West Virginia, Derrick Evans, took a much more direct part in the storming of the U.S. capitol, was arrested and charged for it, and resigned Jan. 9 after calls went out from his constituency for him to be ousted from office and prosecuted.

I’d say Boebert should follow Evans’ example, for the good of the district and the nation. As Westword reported, on Jan. 11 online demand for her resignation (#ResignBoebert) garnered more than 23,000 tweets of agreement by the evening of that day.

The town of Basalt is among the region’s political jurisdictions that have questioned her actions, statements and priorities in a multi-jurisdictional letter. Also, the town is planning to extend an invitation for her to attend a virtual town board meeting to talk about her intentions as our U.S. representative.

No word yet, as of Jan. 18, on any response from Boebert to the idea. I suspect she won’t go for it, since Basalt is in part of her district (Garfield, her home county, along with Eagle and Pitkin counties) that voted against her in the recent election, a snub she likely found abhorrent.

But if she does take the town up on its invitation, I certainly hope to be a witness, as the town has indicated it would not be a political ambush, just a chance for her to talk about her plans for our collective future.

And that I would like to see.

