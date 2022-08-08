Jim Shaw: Not working for me
Aspen is a beautiful, historic and quaint town. These green and white plastic street bumpers and corresponding reflective white pylons make it look anything but. Driving at night and seeing these bright reflective poles everywhere shatters any illusion of old town charm and ambiance.
We might as well go all the way and invite all the Disney characters to roam the streets.
Jim Shaw
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User