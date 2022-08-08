Jim Markalunas: Thoughts turned to Jimmy Gerbaz

What great articles about Jimmy Gerbaz! A lifetime local! We Aspen old-timers will certainly miss him.

While attending the Friday concert, my thoughts turned to him, as he and Albert Loushin always were a pair who attended the concerts together. Both have passed on to listen to the great music played in heaven; i.e., Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart, etc.

We will miss those guys!

Jim Markalunas

Aspen