Jesse: You missed one on your list
The House Judiciary GOP finally deleted their “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” tweet that was up for nearly two months — after Ye, unsurprisingly, declared his love for Hitler and Nazism on the Alex Jones InfoWars show.
GOP, if this ethically-challenged crew is the best you can come up with to represent your values, it’s no wonder your party is in a death spiral. Rational Americans don’t look up to the hate-mongering demagogues and charlatans that you promote.
I’m curious, Republicans, why didn’t your pal Putin make the list?
“Kanye. Elon. Trump. Putin.” There, I fixed it.
John M. Jesse
Glenwood Springs