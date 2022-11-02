Jesse: What we’ve been lacking

Letter to the editor

On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted, “Today is 1776,” echoing the title of the Proud Boys document, “1776 Returns” — a game plan for the insurrection to follow later in the day. What a coincidence. Or not.

If she was privvy to any plans to attack the Capitol to prevent the lawful transfer of presidential power and didn’t do anything to stop it, then she shares culpability for all that happened that day.

One thing is certain: It’s time for her term to come to an end. A know-nothing, do-nothing, Trumpist rabble-rouser is what we don’t need. Send Boebert packing, and vote Adam Frisch for representative of Colorado’s Third District for effective and intelligent representation — something we’ve been sorely lacking for the past two years.

J.M. Jesse

Glenwood Springs