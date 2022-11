Letter to the editor

If Chase McWhorter’s latest letter to the editor (“Where have all the hippies gone” Nov. 11) seems familiar, it’s because we’ve already seen an almost identical anti-hippie tirade from him (“Damn hippies,” Aspen Times Feb. 20, 21).

We get it, progressive bad, regressive good.

You may not realize it, but you have something in common with hippies, you both recycle. Your schtick needs updating.

John M. Jesse

Glenwood Springs