Jesse: Sorry, not sorry

Letter to the editor

Malicious liar and despicable human being Alex Jones said in court that he was “done saying I’m sorry” to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, whose lives he has made a living hell.

No punishment is harsh enough for his inhumanity. It would be just if the court could order him to say he is sorry to these families every day for the rest of his life, even though his apologies are as “phony as a three dollar bill,” to use his terminology.

John M. Jesse

Glenwood Springs