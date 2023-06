Letter to the editor

So, Donald Trump’s definition of a “perfect” phone call is one in which he asks Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensberger, to “find” 11,780 nonexistent votes in the 2020 election, so he can fraudulently win the state’s 16 Electoral College votes?

Sounds more like perfect evidence of solicitation of election fraud to me.

I don’t think perfect means what Trump thinks it does.

John M. Jesse

Glenwood Springs