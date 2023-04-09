Jesse: Of his own making

MAGA stalwart Marjorie Taylor Greene compared the indictment and arrest of Donald Trump to the plights of Jesus Christ, Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

Are you sure about that, Rep. Greene? Because the three individuals you mentioned all have something in common besides being arrested. They were all “woke” and were persecuted and arrested as a result of their “wokeness,” not because of any actual alleged criminal offenses. Trump is most definitely not “woke”, in fact he’s so unwoke, he’s practically in an unwoke coma.

Trump’s troubles pale in comparison to the sacrifices of the great men mentioned above. His legal woes are of his own making and he is in no way a victim.

John M. Jesse

Glenwood Springs