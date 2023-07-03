Jesse: May the stunts end soon

Our grandstanding congresswoman from Silt, Rep. Lauren Boebert, has drafted an impeachment resolution targeting President Biden. What high crimes and misdemeanors did our president commit in your estimation, Ms. Boebert? Please enlighten us.

Any reasonable person would realize that winning an election by 546 votes out of over 300,000 cast is a wakeup call, not a mandate.

To Boebert, governing is secondary to her primary goal of creating chaos and seeking the publicity and notoriety she so desperately craves.

Quit wasting everyone’s time, Rep. Boebert, and do the job you were (barely) hired to do, representing the interests of your constituents in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, not pushing your screwball extremist MAGA agenda and trying to curry favor with Trump, your cult leader.

I can’t wait until 2024 when Adam Frisch takes Boebert’s place and puts an end to our national embarrassment.





John M. Jesse

Glenwood Springs