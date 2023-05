Back in February, U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., introduced a bill, HR1095 to make the AR-15 the “national gun of the United States.” Co-sponsers of the bill are U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt: Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga.; and Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.

This bill is unnecessary because unfortunately it appears that the AR-15 is already the de facto “national gun of the United States.”

John M. Jesse

Glenwood Springs