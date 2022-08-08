Jesse Kravitz: Wise advice for e-biking safely around Aspen

Batteries on e-bikes can be set on different power levels to assist the rider.

Dear people who ride e-bikes in Aspen:

I am really concerned about everyone’s safety with so many folks riding around, and I’m hopeful that a few suggestions might make a big difference for all of us — and reduce the number of accidents. So, please do the following.

Slow down to below 10 mph when you pass people and dogs. You freak us out and kill the vibe when you whizz by.

Let people know you are coming up behind them with a bell or your kind words of warning. As you approach people and slow down (see above), it is really helpful to let folks know you are about to pass them so you don’t hurt them. Note to pedestrians: please leave one earbud out or turn down the volume so you can hear the bikers and e-bikers warning you.

Follow the rules of the road. Stop at a stop sign, for instance. With pedal assist, it’s super easy since you don’t need to rely on momentum like a regular bike.

Wear a helmet. I know the bike shops tell you to (I called and checked), so please protect your head. I promise you get used to it and it’s not that hard to do — just like on the ski hill.

Be aware at all times. Be on the lookout for cars pulling out in front of you, and for cars passing (a sideview mirror helps).

Stay off the sidewalks. Bikes are not pedestrians. The sidewalks are not for biking.

Stay to the far right side of the road to make room for cars to pass safely. If there is no bike path or lane where you are going, be mindful of cars and don’t take up the whole road.

Be aware and prepared for the surface to change from gravel to dirt to mud or pavement. Trails change surfaces, and it can happen quickly and without warning. Pay attention and slow down. Our hospital is busy enough — and I’m pretty sure you don’t want to go there anyway.

You could just ignore my advice, but if you follow these suggestions, we will all be happier and safer. I love biking more than any other activity, and I just want us all to stay on two wheels and healthy.

See you out there!

Jesse Kravitz is a seventh-grader at Aspen Middle School and fellow e-biker and mountain biker.