Jesse: Interesting priorities

Letter to the editor

Recently, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other House Oversight Committee members visited the Washington, D.C., jail to check on the living conditions for the Jan. 6 insurrectionists held there.

How nice of her.

In January of 2021, did she ever check on the condition of any of the Capitol or Metropolitan police officers her “political prisoner” thugs injured on Jan. 6?

We all know the answer to that. Of course she didn’t. She’s only concerned for the Capitol attackers, not the officers who were attacked protecting her and her colleagues that day.

And yet, she has the gall to call herself a patriot. Real patriots don’t support insurrection, Rep. Greene. They support the Constitution.





John M. Jesse

Glenwood Springs