Jensen: Killing bears was shameful
Momma bear and cubs being killed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. I was appalled, disappointed and disgusted to read that this bear family was euthanized. Couldn’t there have been a better solution for issue? I thought the CPW was to act as stewards, not killers!
Why didn’t they tranquilize the bear family and move them way out in the wilderness? If I would known this killing was going to happen, I would have paid for a helicopter to fly them miles and miles out in the backcountry. These are God’s beautiful creatures, and they deserve better.
Whoever made the stupid call should be fired! I hope he thinks about the ridiculous killing every day of his idiotic life! Shame on Colorado Parks and Wildlife!
Robert Jensen
Aspen
