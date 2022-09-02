Jensen: Killing bears was shameful

Momma bear and cubs being killed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. I was appalled, disappointed and disgusted to read that this bear family was euthanized. Couldn’t there have been a better solution for issue? I thought the CPW was to act as stewards, not killers!

Why didn’t they tranquilize the bear family and move them way out in the wilderness? If I would known this killing was going to happen, I would have paid for a helicopter to fly them miles and miles out in the backcountry. These are God’s beautiful creatures, and they deserve better.

Whoever made the stupid call should be fired! I hope he thinks about the ridiculous killing every day of his idiotic life! Shame on Colorado Parks and Wildlife!

Robert Jensen

Aspen