Jenks: Don’t care if inevitable

Letter to the editor

Adam Frisch, how could you? How could you capitulate before all of the votes were counted? Do you realize or appreciate how many people were counting on you? OK, maybe life in Washington would not measure up to your life in Aspen, but that is kind of what you signaled you were willing to do. We believed in you. We thought you were really interested in representing us, and not just antagonizing Lauren Boebert.

And the truth is, I don’t think she lost a nanosecond of sleep over you. Republicans don’t care if they actually win elections. No, they are perfectly willing to bully their way into power, regardless of the electorate.

Shame on you, Adam. You let us down.

Linda Jenks

Grand Junction