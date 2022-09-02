Jenkins: Some footprint

Hey, Harry — I hear you were in town for a one-day polo match. What do you think the carbon footprint is associated with that? And, I’m not just talking about your private jet. How about the vehicles to haul the horses and their feed, mowers for the grass, production and freight of fertilizer and more?

Other environmental issues: How about the water needed to keep that grass nice and green, and fertilizer runoff? Maybe you should advocate for playing on dirt with e-bikes.

Oh, but that wouldn’t be convenient for you. Once again, “rules for thee but not for me”!

Mike Jenkins

Carbondale