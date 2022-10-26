Jenkins: Difference in knowledge

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

By Nov. 8, voters must decide which candidate has what it takes to represent Colorado House District 57.

Perry Will is the most bipartisan legislator in Denver. He has been clear about what he is focused on: cost of living, better health-care access, and protecting our water and public lands. And he has the record to prove it: https://leg.colorado.gov/legislators/perry-will

Elizabeth Velasco runs a small business and serves as a public information officer during wildfires. But, she has not provided any detailed positions or answered tough questions about the issues.

I urge voters to watch the Club 20 debate: https://club20.org/western-colorado-candidate-debates-recap-and-recordings/

Velasco couldn’t answer a basic question about prior appropriation doctrine, the foundation of water rights in Colorado. When asked about wolf re-introduction, she said she “didn’t think” she supported it. In a recent email, she promised “new ideas,” but her website offers vague bullet points not specific policy proposals.





This is worrisome. It concerns me as a rancher that she doesn’t know about water rights and hasn’t reached out to the ag community. It concerns me as a business owner that she doesn’t have specific ideas to address cost of living. It concerns me as a parent that she doesn’t outline any proposals for how she would work to support rural schools.

That is why I am voting for Perry Will, a proven leader who has worked with Republicans and Democrats alike to solve the problems we face in state House District 57.

Chance Jenkins

New Castle