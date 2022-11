Letter to the editor

In the Tuesday, Nov. 1, column by John Colson, he states about Wisconsin: “In fact, nearly half (47%) of the state’s population is made up of people of color, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.”

Well, in fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Wisconsin’s white population is 86.6 percent. John, if you’re going to tell bold-faced lies, you might make fact checking you a bit harder.

P.J. Jaycox

Basalt