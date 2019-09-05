JAS transportation hits sour note

Hats off to all that made the JAS another great event with one exception — transportation. Mr. Horowitz (Jim, CEO of JAS) obviously did not use the public transportation. Not only did it take 1 hour 20 minutes to go less than 1.5 miles to Owl and Brush Creek, but this wait was in an extremely dangerous queue. It would have been impossible to get out of it if something unforeseeable were to happen. It was pretty much once you were in, you were trapped. This was a major public safety issue and has to be addressed moving forward.

Mike Sura

Snowmass Village