James F. Watkins: Thanks for getting that Doronin story
Regarding Wednesday’s update (“Moscow tie lingered for 1A developer”) on the 1A/Times saga, I am delighted to know that Vladislav Doronin is not an oligarch.
Similarly with such transactions affecting wealthy Supreme Court justices and their families, because otherwise all this would look pretty sketch.
Good thing we have local papers that aren’t cowed by the threat of lawsuits.
Thank you for your ongoing coverage.
James F. Watkins
Snowmass Village
