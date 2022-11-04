Jahnke: Office is a healthy place to work

Letter to the editor

The election for Pitkin County Sheriff should be about what is best for our deputies and the community they serve — not the egos of two grown men.

All of the comments/ letters repeating the need for change are so offensive to the women and men who serve our community each and every day, around the clock.

The current state of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office is a very healthy place to work. Deputies are heard and treated with respect.

If you have any questions about that, I encourage you to ask one directly. What is best for the Sheriff’s Office is to leave the current leadership in place, and, to do that, we must re-elect Joe DiSalvo for Pitkin County sheriff.

Kendall Jahnke





Aspen