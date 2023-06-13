Issa: Keep our environment clean

Letter to the editor

Our beautiful environment in Aspen is starting to become a mess. People are smoking, driving everywhere, using plastic, and not recycling everything.

If we do not do anything about this, there will be problems, such as no growing plants, hazards for animals, and air pollution.

My family is trying to help out and not do anything to harm our planet. I interviewed my family, and here is what they said:

First up, my nanny. She said, “I think we should start bike riding more and and don’t use too much plastic.” She thinks we should stop also eating red meat. “I think we can still help out our environment. I think people should also stop hunting exotic animals and stop animal testing.”

My brother said we should stop watching so much TV and get outside. We should also stop leaving lights on when you are not in the room.





My mom said she is eating less red meat, and it is an alternative for the planet.

My dad said if you get the food, you should eat it because there are many people starving in the world.

Here are some ways to help: You can put up reminders about turning out the lights before you leave the room. For eating red meat, think about how much it pollutes the air and it harms the world. Try to ride bikes instead of cars, and if you don’t have bikes, use nongas transportation. Hope this helped you!

Katherine Issa, 10

Aspen