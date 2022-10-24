Isaac: A dedicated public servant

Letter to the editor

As former Pitkin County assessor, I had the good fortune to have an office in the County Building when Joe DiSalvo took the reins as Pitkin County sheriff.

I found Joe to be a hardworking and dedicated public servant who always performed his job with integrity, public safety and the best interests of the community in mind. He has been a tireless fundraiser for local causes and local veterans.

I strongly urge you to keep Joe as Pitkin County sheriff when you vote by Nov. 8.

Tom Isaac

Carbondale