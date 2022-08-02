Inspirational Aspen Santa Fe Ballet performance

Congratulations and much appreciation to AMFS, Katie Hone-Wiltgen, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet and all the other partners responsible for the truly inspiring “De Colores! A Mariachi Celebration” event.

It was wonderful to see such a diverse, multi-generational audience in Benedict Music Tent — all with smiles and feeling the joy of the performance. Watching our local youth display their talent and passion accompanied by a fantastic group of musicians in our prestigious music venue was nothing less than thrilling.

Huge kudos to the inimitable Francisco Nevarez-Burgueño (aka Paco) and the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet for 20 years of superb Folklórico education in our valley. What a gift to our community they are!

It was beautiful to witness the culmination of so much hard work, collaboration, dedication, and pure love of music and dance on display in our community. Please do this again. We loved it!

Christy Garfield

Aspen