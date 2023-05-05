Immerso: Thanks so much for the work

Letter to the editor

The Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing would like to extend huge appreciation to Aaron Aeschliman and Katrina Toews of Carbondale and their church’s connection with the Colorado-New Mexico chapter of the Mennonite Disaster Service.

Under their leadership and organizational efforts, a group of 30-plus individuals — some local from the Roaring Fork Valley — came out for a weekend of service and volunteer work. Their contribution to the camp’s current projects included moving furniture, ongoing outdoor fire mitigation, deep cleaning, and the literal laying of groundwork for an ADA ramp for future “deaf-plus” participants attending our programs.

Deaf high-school students in our upcoming job skills training camp will benefit from the efforts of these volunteers. The board and its community are grateful to these amazing helping hands.

Karen A. Immerso

Snowmass