I’ll go with science

Labeling. Mr McWhorter: You know, dude, I am a believer in science, and I follow it. When over 1 million people in this country have died from a pandemic, I say don’t be part of the problem.

I take the advice of medically trained scientists who devote their lives to protecting us. So no, I would not agree with a woman who “felt” she knew more than scientists and decided to perpetuate a disease.

Ken Fry

Glenwood Springs