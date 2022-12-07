Ilic: Division by depth of pockets?

Letter to the editor

Here we go again: Elisabeth Milias puts in writing unsubstantiated accusations targeting APCHA and the owners of deed-restricted housing. At least, she is not hiding her intentions of creating a class system in Aspen and Pitkin County where there is a clear separation of “Haves” and “Have-Nots,” where the second category should be put in their place by never being allowed to get ahead, enjoy their environment, or, God forbid, retire in the community where they spent their working-life time. Instead, they should live in seasonal housing consisting of bunk rooms, pay the rent to whomever she calls “we,” and then be thrown out of town like a broken pair of ski boots.

There are examples throughout of the history of this kind of worker treatment. See feudalism, post-World War I Soviet Union, as well as some others closer to home.

Fortunately, we live in a community united by common love for the mountain peaks, ski slopes, culture, environment, streams, wildflowers, and the ability to walk out of our front door and be surrounded by beauty. Fortunately, we are not divided by how deep our pockets are and how we travel — by coach or private.

Meanwhile, Mother Nature gifted us again with the best early season conditions. Let’s all enjoy it! Happy ski season, and happy holidays to all.

Ksenija Ilic





Aspen