Idhammar: Grateful to Aspen Thrift Shop

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

I write in gratitude to the ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop. Aspen Youth Center was a recipient of recent funds, and our staff, board, families and, most importantly, our kids thank you for your support. Generosity like yours helps us remain free for all youth in fourth through 12th grade, from Aspen to Parachute.

It was such a pleasure to be able to present to them, in person, for the first time since 2019 and be able to answer their questions about the programs they so generously support.

Thank you, ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop, for working so hard to be able to support your community! We are ever grateful.

Michaela Idhammar

Aspen