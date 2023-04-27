Hutton: Why I’m running

Letter to the editor

I’m Dr. Robert Hutton and am running for Aspen Valley Hospital District board of directors

Why am I running? To bring new ideas and energy and work for positive changes.

I have wide experience in hospital administration, having been chosen by my peers to be chief of staff of Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown hospital in Nashville. In that role, I represented the medical staff working with hospital administration on many issues, including staff retention and wellness, capital expenditures, patient access, and patient safety.

I am continually learning new ideas to improve patient care and hospital processes being mindful to be a good financial steward of finite available resources.

I have invested a lot of time keeping up to date with health-care issues globally. Gathering ideas from multiple sources, including CODA Change in Australia, my experience working in New Zealand, and participation in the international Critical Care Mailing List have given me examples and ideas of things worth trying to improve patient care and hospital processes.





As long-time Aspen home owners and now permanent residents, my wife, Jacqueline, and I have supported the community, and my candidacy is a desire to contribute more.

My goals are to listen to all the people in our community and to work hard to bring about beneficial change.

Robert Hutton, MD

Aspen