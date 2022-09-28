Hunter: What constitution was that?
A supporter of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert touts her high scores for supporting the U.S. Constitution. The source is The New American magazine, which is an offshoot of the John Birch Society.
Boebert voted against all of the large bills of the past two years. That includes: supporting people during the pandemic, bringing home manufacturing and help for climate change. She also voted against accepting the election results and supported the insurrection.
Conservatives talk about “alternative facts.” Apparently, there is also an alternative U.S. Constitution.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale
