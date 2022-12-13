Hunter: So don’t give it to them

Letter to the editor

Yes, “a landed leisure class requires a large, working service class that includes education, construction, and public maintenance to sustain its largely idle lifestyle.”

But this is actually “an easy question to answer.” Don’t give them that “service class.” Just let that “leisure class” go away. Many a problem solved.

In the department of misinformation, Americans are told they must work and buy to support the economy. That is bass-ackward. Instead, the economy is there to support the lives of the people: http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14747731.2020.1761612

