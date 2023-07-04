Hunter: Paine’s prescient words

Letter to the editor

In January of 1776, Thomas Paine published a 47-page pamphlet called “Common Sense”. It contained the following words:

“(S)ome (dictator) may hereafter arise, who laying hold of popular disquietudes, may collect together the desperate and the discontented, and by assuming to themselves the powers of government, may sweep away the liberties of the continent like a deluge.”

Is this not exactly the state we find ourselves in with the former president?

From an essay by Heather Cox Richardson: heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/p/july-2-2023

Patrick Hunter





Carbondale