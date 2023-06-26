Hunter: Has Basalt really thought this through?

Long-time Basalt resident Gerry Terwilliger recently wrote that the voters never actually approved plans for reconstruction of Midland Avenue. The voters did approve a lump sum amount to cover several projects.

There are a lot of significant changes planned that fundamentally alter the character and use of the area. Shouldn’t this have been run by the public? Not only the form, but the process and construction schedule? Additionally, the requests of the businesses affected seem to have been ignored. Is this all even legal?

The town of Basalt also approved a residential project a block away that will have an enormous impact on the town core. Has that been factored into this new Midland proposal? Add the new condos and restaurant on Two Rivers Road. And what will happen to the Town Hall site? Is there a master plan that ties this all together.? Or is it just piece-mealed?

Patrick Hunter

Carbondale