Hunter: A different world now

Good to see Glenwood Springs city planning ahead. Lots of resources going into construction projects. Keep the town humming along. Progress. Vitality.

Just one problem: It’s called climate change.

But, Glenwood is like most towns and cities — heads in the sand. People are now dying of the climate disasters all over the country and the planet. Even after the fire in the canyon and other fires. Even with the mudslides.

Pay attention: We are now living in a different world.

So, where are the stories about Glenwood Springs and Garfield County spending money on eliminating natural gas, electrifying city and county buildings, investing big in local solar, helping to make our existing buildings more efficient and weaning them off fossil fuels?





The local political leadership is stuck in the past. The head of the United Nations just said our choice is “collective action or collective suicide.”

When the problems are hard, your politicians will always do the same thing: nothing. Time to get these people to get after it or get out of the way.

Patrick Hunter

Carbondale