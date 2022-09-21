Hufnagle: A gift’s a gift
Huh? Accepting a gift? Seems to me I know a certain SRO who lost his job for doing exactly that!
$400 from the parents of Aspen High School. I would bet that 5% of Lance’s vodka company is worth much more than that monetary-wise! What’s the difference? A gift is a gift!
Paul “Huff” Hufnagle
Snowmass Village
