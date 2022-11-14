Hornblower: Those were the days

It’s probably a good thing for us collectively, not just as Pitkin County citizens but also as members or our once great nation, that after our hotly contested mid-term elections, Trump’s time in our American political history may have just seen its end.

Those of us who champion the land of the free and the home of the brave might still cringe under the Soros-globalist-Chinese-communist attempted takeover of our once great nation, but I hope, I still hope, that we might hold our horses back and say, “Whoa,” to politicians who would greedily tax to the max the other guy in order to hand out more free stuff to ordinary folks who struggle to make their way as ski bums in Aspen’s paradise.

I commuted 90-120 minutes each way, every day, to work, for 25 years, and Aspenites expect to saunter a few paces to work each day and live in taxpayer-subsidized housing in order to do it. This way of life is not sustainable unless we wish to become communists.

I’m exhausted from all of this. Maybe you are, too. I’m a JFK guy. My dad, my uncle and my grandfather knew JFK and his father, Joe, in America’s World War II years. My dad sold Jackie 450 acres on Martha’s Vineyard when I was a fifth former at St. Paul’s. Perhaps the heroism of the Kennedy era is too much for us now.

But if we don’t pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and live like our forebears lived in the 1930s and ’40s, we’re sunk. Please let’s remember how JFK implored us, “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”





John G. Hornblower

Aspen