Hornblower: One way to put it

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Hey Y’All! It’s SEC football season! Grab your Gator garb, your Ole Miss swag, your Vanderbilt Commodore hat and hoot and holler for the home team! This is Amuhr-hick-ah!

I choose the Southern vernacular to make a point. I’m from Greenwich/St. Paul’s/Harvard/Harvard Crew/Massachusetts/Connecticut/New York/Wall Street/yada-yada-yada.

I wonder how many Democrat voters were surprised by my second paragraph after having interpreted my opening paragraph as must-be satire? If you’re one of those elitist Democrats, I ask that you uproot your prejudices against our fellow citizens who live outside of Boston/New York/San Fran/LA and Boulder.

Ask yourself, should we be a nation of “free the criminals, invite the illegals, tax the other guy and give more free stuff to me?” Or should we remain the land of the free and home of the brave, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all?

Vote Republican.





John Hornblower

Snowmass Village