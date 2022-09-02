Hornblower: Need that bridge
I hope that our leaders will address and solve our inevitable need for a new bridge into and out of Aspen.
Realistically, right now we’re passengers on the Titanic. Let’s build a new bridge before we hit the iceberg, or else Aspen’s a ghost town with helicopter service.
John Hornblower
Snowmass Village
