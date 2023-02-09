Holthouse: Working my dream job

Letter to the editor

“What’s your dream job?”

We’ve all been asked this question before. It is a question I struggled with for a long time. Until I found Ascendigo.

I have been working with Ascendigo for a little over a year and a half, and throughout my time with the organization, I have experienced a plethora of highs and “mission moments.” As I have helped clients reach milestones, I have grown to new heights within myself. My confidence has flourished as Ascendigo has entrusted me to create and lead outdoor adventure programming for individuals on the autism spectrum.

The therapeutic reward that comes with finding that flow state while participating in your favorite sport provides an unmatched level of confidence and utter stoke. For me, there is no better feeling in the world than helping others find that stoke — especially those that have been told their whole life that their disability would hold them back from achieving their goals.

My biggest mission moments have always been what seem to be the small moments from the world’s eye. That first time linking a ski turn, trading bracelets with a friend, a high five, watching someone stand on a paddle board in the middle of the lake — despite those who said they couldn’t do it. Hugging a horse. Smiling with pride. Doing something just for themselves for the very first time.





The flow state. It’s an incredible feeling. And it is a feeling that I have learned feels better when shared. Hearing, “I did it!” will never get old, and working at Ascendigo, I know that it’s a phrase that will always be on the horizon, and I cannot wait for the stoke that is to come. Adventure awaits!

I hope our community will support more mission moments by attending Ascendigo Blue Aspen on Feb. 18!

Kayla Holthouse

Carbondale