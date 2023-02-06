Holt: Qualities of a leader

Letter to the editor

I met Skippy two years ago at a personal growth and development retreat. I was struck by his peaceful, kind, and present demeanor. I aspire to be so even-keeled, able to handle upsets and problems with a cool head and a cheerful attitude. I see him as someone who can find the positive in any situation and work toward solutions without becoming overly emotionally involved, which I admire.

After our retreat, he helped organize and keep alive a WhatsApp group for all 25 of us to stay connected. He also reminds us all regularly of a quarterly Zoom call he started for the group. To me, this speaks volumes about his passion for people and his leadership skills.

If I could have leaders like Skippy in Austin, I’d vote for them in a heartbeat!

Casey Holt

Austin, Texas