Letter to the editor

1. This is such a tourist-oriented town. Why aren’t there more restrooms and public toilets in play?

2. Why are the police overzealously picking on homeless citizens?

3. Why should this occur in the richest zip code in Colorado?

4. I am ex-homeless and now happily living indoors after 13 years of surfing the streets. I arrived in 1980.

Peace, love, freedom. God bless America.





James Hoge

Aspen