Hoffmann: Right there on the map

We talk about humanity’s huge addition of planet warming carbon dioxide to the atmosphere and oceans, but for a real eye opener, look at the horrendous effects of the carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide produced during the same processes and blown around the globe.

It’s clearly seen on the CHEM menu of https://earth.nullschool.net/ and is absolutely frightening and a stunning picture of why the mycelium, insects, birds, animals and sea life would be stressed to their limits.

Every oil and gas well field, city, airplane route and ocean shipping route are highlighted clearly by their emissions.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale